Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.95.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.42. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.