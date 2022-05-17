Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

