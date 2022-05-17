Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XCUR stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Exicure alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 872,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 427,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exicure by 649.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.