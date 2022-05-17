Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.2 days.

Extendicare stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

