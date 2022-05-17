F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.22 Million

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will report $332.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.80 million to $337.20 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 230,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,088. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

