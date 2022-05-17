Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 398,992 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oracle by 22,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. 99,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

