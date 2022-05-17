Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 12,790 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $26,386,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

NYSE TFX traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.