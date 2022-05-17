Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 10,234 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.02. 42,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.