FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $361,205.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00143070 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

