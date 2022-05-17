Financial Comparison: Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) and Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vidler Water Resources and Gazit-Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit-Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit-Globe has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gazit-Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 9.83 $32.91 million $1.80 8.72 Gazit-Globe $700.43 million N/A -$190.09 million ($0.04) -199.00

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit-Globe. Gazit-Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gazit-Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 112.63% 17.84% 17.59% Gazit-Globe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Gazit-Globe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Gazit-Globe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

