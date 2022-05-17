Financial Survey: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) vs. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expedia Group and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $8.60 billion 2.24 $12.00 million $1.16 106.77 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 4.87% 11.93% 1.65% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -2.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Expedia Group and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 10 0 2.42 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $210.13, suggesting a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

