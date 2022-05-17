Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of FNCH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 136,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.