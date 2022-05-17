FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 132.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 624,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 452,549 shares during the period.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

