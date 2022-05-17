First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 201,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2383 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICL. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

