First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 57.96% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. Analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

