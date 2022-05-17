First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 157.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 721,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 845,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

TROX stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

