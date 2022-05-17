First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Profile (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.