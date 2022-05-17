First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 377,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $323.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.87 and its 200-day moving average is $392.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

