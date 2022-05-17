First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in April

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGBI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

