First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

AG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -829,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

