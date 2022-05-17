First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $204.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,199. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.