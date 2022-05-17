First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FPF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 169,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

