Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $78,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

