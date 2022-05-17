Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 4.8%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.36 and last traded at $89.75. 7,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,275,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.