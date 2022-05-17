Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Shares of FSI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,268. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

