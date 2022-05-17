Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

