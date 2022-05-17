Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($209.69) to £159.90 ($197.12) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($191.07) to £138 ($170.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

PDYPY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 32,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

