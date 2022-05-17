Fort L.P. Acquires 6,214 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 146,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,453. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

