Fort L.P. Buys 1,440 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,062,000 after buying an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,780,000 after buying an additional 269,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $280.77. 72,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.27 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

