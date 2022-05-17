Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,240,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.88. 10,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,797. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

