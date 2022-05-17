Fort L.P. Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of WTS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,510. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

