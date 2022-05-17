Fort L.P. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,083. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

