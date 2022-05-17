Fort L.P. Purchases 329 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. 113,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

