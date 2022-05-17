Fort L.P. Purchases 4,963 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

