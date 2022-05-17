Fort L.P. Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,215. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

