Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

