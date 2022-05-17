Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.