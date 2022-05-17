Fort L.P. Sells 294 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

IT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.49. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.50 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

