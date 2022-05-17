Fort L.P. Sells 4,056 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,426. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

