Fort L.P. Sells 6,864 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,338. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

