Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

