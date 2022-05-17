FortKnoxster One Day Volume Reaches $298,083.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $298,083.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

