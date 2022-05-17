Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FOUNU stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUNU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,732,000.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

