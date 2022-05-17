Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 1%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

