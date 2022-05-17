Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE FSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

