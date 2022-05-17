Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,507,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,510,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,512. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.