Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $51.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

