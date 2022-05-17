Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FECCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.