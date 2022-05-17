FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. FTAC Zeus Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ZINGU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $36,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,617,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.