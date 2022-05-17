Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
