Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

