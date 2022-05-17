GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

